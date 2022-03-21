USC assistant coach away from team for 'private medical matter'

USC announced Monday night, on the eve of spring practice, that inside receivers coach Dave Nichol remains away from the team indefinitely as he "focuses on a private medical matter."

Nichol was the only USC assistant coach who was not made available to reporters last month on a day when the other nine were formally introduced to the local media.

In his place, the Trojans have named Luke Huard as the interim inside receivers coach "indefinitely." Huard joined the program last month as an offensive analyst, after three seasons as an analyst at Texas A&M, two years as co-offensive coordinator and QBs coach at Sacramento State, four seasons as OC and QBs coach at Georgia State and three seasons at Illinois State, including two as OC.

Huard is the brother of former NFL quarterbacks Damon and Brock Huard. He played for three seasons at North Carolina before an injury ended his career.