On the same day USC added a commitment from a graduate transfer guard Tuesday, the Trojans had backup point guard Kyle Sturdivant formally enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Sturdivant played in 21 games as a freshman this season for USC, averaging 8.3 minutes and 2.0 points per game while playing behind fellow freshman point guard Ethan Anderson.

Sturdivant was away from the program for a few weeks late in the season following the tragic death of his father Gary, as he returned home to Norcross, Ga., to be with his family.

It's not known what impetus is for Sturdivant's transfer intentions, but it would certainly be understandable if moving closer to family is a motivator for him.

A 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard, Sturdivant was a 4-star recruit and showed some nice flashes off the bench. He was aggressive with his opportunities and not afraid to shoot.

The Trojans are already losing a lot from their roster with the departures of seniors Jonah Mathews, Nick Rakocevic, Daniel Utomi and Quinton Adlesh, along with freshman Onyeka Okongwu declaring for the NBA Draft.

Anderson, who averaged 5.5 points and 4.2 assists per game, will return as the primary point guard while rising junior Elijah Weaver is also a capable ball-handler.

The Trojans have three commitments for the incoming class so far with 5-star 7-foot center Evan Mobley, 3-star 6-foot-10 center Boubacar Coulibaly and Santa Clara grad transfer guard Tahj Eaddy, and the program has room to add several more additions either via transfer or from this 2020 recruiting class.