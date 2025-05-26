USC baseball back in the NCAA tournament for first time since 2015

USC's 12 College World Series national championships are far and away the most in college baseball, but the last of those came way back in 1998 and since then the Trojans have struggled to even get into the NCAA postseason field.

That's why this is so big for the program and third-year head coach Andy Stankiewicz.

The Trojans are back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015 and just the second time in the last 20 years, earning a No. 3 seed in the four-team Corvallis Regional hosted by No. 8-ranked Oregon State. The Trojans open play vs. TCU on Friday, while Saint Mary's is the other team in the double-elimination regional.

USC earned the berth after going 35-21 this season and finishing fourth in the Big Ten with an 18-12 conference record.

"Two years ago we had this meeting because we were on that bubble and didn't know what to do. We rolled the dice and we had this kind of gathering before the announcements were made and we didn't make it, so I had to walk in front of the room and talk to a bunch of disappointed young men. There were guys here who were in that room that day, so I just think it's a cool 360 moment for them," Stankiewicz said.