**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Take advantage of our spring special and get a $49.50 gift code to spend on Trojans gear at the extensive Rivals Fan Store with the purchase of a new annual subscription. Use promo code Annual50 and follow one of these links. For new subscribers, start here . For past subscribers, start here and sign in .**

Baseball coach Jason Gill was on a conference call with USC athletics officials last Thursday about the quickly-evolving state of affairs across the country when the news changed yet again.

"They were just briefing us on what was going on and what we should do -- very good communication from our leadership. It was outstanding. So we were in the middle of that and one of our senior administrators said, 'Excuse me, I just got word from the NCAA that they're cancelling all winter and spring championships,'" Gill recalled. "So that happened 45 minutes before I was meeting with my team. So it's not like I had time to prepare. I got off the conference call and in a half hour I had to address 35 guys and tell them what was going on. ... It was tough -- a tough conversation."

The Trojans had started a new chapter for the program with Gill's arrival, and the early returns were highly encouraging as the team started 10-5 and produced a winning record from each of the first four weekends of the season.

USC had just beaten Xavier, 7-3, that Wednesday night and was planning to meet the next day regardless, but no one knew that the team had already played its last game by that point, with precautions against the spread of coronavirus ramping up in real time nationwide.

"They were just staring at me and I was trying to do my best to explain to them everything I could of what I knew, which wasn't a lot. And then I just had to put it in perspective to them that when things like this happen, we feel like it's just us. The first reaction is 'poor me.' But it's our entire country that's going through this, and some people are going through a lot worse than having a baseball season cancelled," Gill said. "There's all kinds of horrible things happening, so I had to try to put it in perspective for them and just say it's what's right for everybody."

Still, the abruptness was jarring -- as it was across the country as sports at all levels ground to a halt. Gill noted that normally a team either knows it's win-or-go-home in the postseason, or in a lesser year at least has the end of the schedule to plan for accordingly.

"But this happened literally within 12 hours that all this stuff went down," he said.

Now with a week to process it, Gill talked with TrojanSports.com about his shortened first season and what he feels was accomplished in those 15 games.

That included a lopsided 7-1 victory over Cal State Fullerton, where Gill played and was an assistant coach earlier in his career, and notable wins over very good teams from TCU and Vanderbilt -- the reigning College World Series champions.

All in all, it was an impressive start for a Trojans team that had gone 25-29-1 the previous season.

"I think it was a great start for the new chapter in Trojan baseball," Gill said. "We won all four weekend series that we played and there were a lot of positive things going on and we were getting better. So I feel like it's moving in the right direction. I'm just so proud of all those guys for just buying into what I was telling them would work, and I think they believed me and I think it was working."