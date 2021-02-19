TrojanSports - USC baseball season preview: Jason Gill breaks down his 2021 Trojans roster

USC baseball coach Jason Gill chuckled as he considered the question -- does he consider this to be Year 2 or Year 1B, after his debut season with the Trojans was cut short at 15 games by the onset of the pandemic last spring?

"I mean, it's Year 2, but that's a great question," Gill said. "I hadn't really thought about it, to be honest with you, but yeah, I don't think you can count last year as a full season obviously. But being here my second year, just building relationships is better and all that stuff."

Gill was hired to get USC back to its familiar place as a perennial postseason team after the program -- winner of a record 12 national championships -- had reached just one NCAA Tournament in the past 14 years before he arrived.

It's hard to say what would have or could have happened last season. USC went 10-5 with encouraging wins over perennial contenders TCU and Vanderbilt, but ultimately it was too small a sample size to draw any real conclusions.

And so the Trojans now reset, hoping for a full-ish season as they continue to try to establish a new foundation under Gill. That process officially gets underway again Friday evening with USC hosting Loyola Marymount at 5 p.m. PT for the start of a three-game series (only the first two games are Dedeaux Field before heading to Westchester for the finale).

As for expectations, postseason goals, etc., that's not the way Gill is approaching it with his team, exactly.

"I try to leave expectations out of it. What we're going to try to do is reach our full potential. And that would put us obviously in a good position to compete for a postseason because we have that kind of talent," Gill told TrojanSports.com. "... That's what we're trying to do, but I don't really try to put those expectations on our team. We're going to go out, try to learn every game right now, we're obviously going to try to win every game, but you've got to learn from it too because we didn't have that fall."

Ah, about that. The effects of the pandemic have already had some impact on this team as well, as USC didn't have the typical fall practice that is so important to college baseball programs. The Trojans got a little work on the field in December, but even then it wasn't the same.

"Our administration worked their tails off to get us out there in December, so we were out here from Dec. 1-19, but that was a little limited as well because guys had to get physicals and do all those things. So we weren't really in full practice mode, but it was still awesome to get the guys out. They were excited to be on a baseball field again, but we didn't really have a fall practice, per se. So we really started up with most everything in January," Gill said.

"It just puts us a little bit behind in our system stuff and guys' development, it slows the development down, especially for our young players. Our older players have a good idea already, but our young players, they're going to miss that. That will hurt there. And then our team in general, not being able to be together -- obviously we're not doing stuff off the field, but not being able to be together on the field all those hours and learning each other and building relationships. ... So there's some fallback, but at the end of the day the most important thing is they get to go out and compete this weekend and do what they love to do."

Weekend schedule (no fans allowed in attendance; the first two games will be live-streamed on USCTrojans.com):

Friday: 5 p.m. vs. Loyola Marymount (Dedeaux Field)

Saturday: 2 p.m. vs. Loyola Marymount (Dedeaux Field)

Sunday: 1 p.m. at Loyola Marymount (Page Stadium)

Here's how the roster sets up entering the season: