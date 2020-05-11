The USC basketball program has leaned heavily on the transfer market in replenishing its roster this offseason, and that continued Monday as Rice transfer Drew Peterson announced his commitment to the Trojans.

Peterson, a 6-foot-8 guard/forward from Libertyville, Ill., started 31 games last season for Rice, leading the team in rebounding (6.5 per game) and assists (3.5 per game) while averaging 11.1 points as a sophomore.

He is not a graduate transfer and thus subject to standard NCAA transfer rules, but USC is expected to pursue an eligibility waiver -- it's not known on what grounds -- and it's also still unknown if a proposed one-time transfer exception with immediate eligibility will be approved and if so when it will be enacted, providing perhaps another possibility.

The Trojans already added three graduate transfers this offseason and another traditional transfer, as Peterson brings the overall incoming transfer count to five.

Peterson started 55 games over the last two seasons while playing in all 64 for Rice.

He scored a season-high 24 points vs. Florida International and had 14 games with at least 15 points last season. He had four double-digit rebound games, including 12 each against UTEP and Houston Baptist. He also shot 32.8 percent from 3-point range, making 44 3s.

Peterson initially committed to Minnesota last week after entering the transfer portal before backing off that pledge four days later.