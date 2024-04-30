While speaking at House of Victory's "Legends of Troy" NIL fundraising event Monday night in Newport Beach, USC men's basketball coach Eric Musselman commented that it was the first night since he was hired earlier this month that he wasn't out recruiting.

It doesn't seem like a few hours of mingling in a hotel ballroom set him back at all, as Musselman reeled in the latest transfer addition to his entirely new roster Tuesday morning in Michigan forward Terrance Williams II.

A team captain for the Wolverines this past season, the 6-foot-7 Williams averaged a career-best 12.4 points per game, scoring in double figures in 24 games with a high of 24 vs. Penn State. He also averaged 4.5 rebounds per game and shot 39.7 percent from 3-point range (52 of 131), giving the Trojans yet another capable perimeter shooter.