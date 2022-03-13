USC gets a No. 7 seed, opens NCAA tournament vs. Miami in Greenville, S.C.

After losing three of their last four games, the USC basketball team will be looking to prove that was just a blip in an otherwise impressive season that has exceeded most all reasonable expectations.

Because of that overall body of work, the Trojans didn't have to stress entering selection Sunday, already knowing they were firmly in the NCAA tournament field. It was just a matter of what seed, where and against who?

The answer -- USC is a No. 7 seed and opens play Friday in Greenville, S.C., vs. No. 10 Miami. The winner would face the winner of No. 2 Auburn and No. 15 Jacksonville State.

Miami is 23-10 and led by senior guard Kameron McGusty (17.6 points per game) and sophomore guard Isaiah Wong (15.2 PPG)

After reaching the Elite Eight last year, the Trojans (26-7) are making back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances since the 2016-17 postseasons, though it would be three in a row if the 2020 tournament wasn't cancelled due to the onset of the pandemic.

Overall, this is USC's fourth NCAA tournament berth in nine seasons (eight possible tournaments) under coach Andy Enfield.