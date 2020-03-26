News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-26 19:14:04 -0500') }} basketball Edit

USC basketball inks home-and-home series with Kansas

USC will travel to Kansas' Allen Fieldhouse next December and then host the Jayhawks the following year.
USC will travel to Kansas' Allen Fieldhouse next December and then host the Jayhawks the following year. (Danny Medley/USA TODAY Images)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

The USC basketball program has lined up a marquee non-conference home-and-home for the next two seasons with Kansas.

The Trojans will travel to historic Allen Fieldhouse to play on Dec. 19, and USC will then host the Jayhawks on Dec. 21, 2021.

The teams last played in 2012 and Kansas leads the all-time series 11-5, including seven straight wins over the Trojans. USC's last win over the Jayhawks was in 1978.

Kansas went 28-3 this season to finish ranked No. 1 nationally, absent the cancelled NCAA Tournament.

**Discuss on Trojan Talk**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}