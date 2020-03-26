USC basketball inks home-and-home series with Kansas
The USC basketball program has lined up a marquee non-conference home-and-home for the next two seasons with Kansas.
The Trojans will travel to historic Allen Fieldhouse to play on Dec. 19, and USC will then host the Jayhawks on Dec. 21, 2021.
#RockChalk vs. #FightOn— USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) March 26, 2020
It doesn’t get any better. pic.twitter.com/Mjl8T49GHq
The teams last played in 2012 and Kansas leads the all-time series 11-5, including seven straight wins over the Trojans. USC's last win over the Jayhawks was in 1978.
Kansas went 28-3 this season to finish ranked No. 1 nationally, absent the cancelled NCAA Tournament.