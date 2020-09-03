 TrojanSports - USC basketball lands a commitment from 2021 SF Kobe Johnson
basketball

USC basketball lands a commitment from 2021 SF Kobe Johnson

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals

The USC basketball program added its fourth commitment for the 2021 recruiting class Thursday as 3-star small forward Kobe Johnson announced his decision on Twitter.

Johnson is a 6-foot-5, 185-pound prospect out of Milwaukee, Wisc.

Johnson adds to a 2021 recruiting class for USC that now ranks No. 9 in the Rivals rankings, also including in-state commitments from 4-star guard Malik Thomas, 4-star guard Reese Dixon-Waters and 3-star power forward Harrison Hornery.

Johnson averaged 19.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.1 steals per game for Nicolet HS last season, according to MaxPreps.

Watch his highlights here:

