USC basketball lands commitment from 2021 4-star SG Malik Thomas

Malik Thomas, a top-100 prospect in the 2021 class, continues USC's recent recruiting momentum.
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

The USC basketball program has landed its second commitment from a 2021 4-star prospect this week.

Malik Thomas, a top-100 overall prospect and the No. 22-ranked shooting guard in his class, announced his Trojans decision in a tweet Friday afternoon.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound local prospect attends Damien High School in La Verne.

While USC is still working to fill out this incoming 2020 recruiting class, Thomas is the third 2021 commit already. Fellow 4-star shooting guard Reese Dixon-Waters (St. Bernard HS/Playa Del Ray, Calif.) committed on Tuesday and 3-star 6-foot-9 Mater Dei HS forward Harrison Hornery committed in late October.

With those three early commitments, USC has the No. 2-ranked 2021 class so far behind Texas A&M.

