USC basketball lands commitment from 2021 4-star SG Malik Thomas
The USC basketball program has landed its second commitment from a 2021 4-star prospect this week.
Malik Thomas, a top-100 overall prospect and the No. 22-ranked shooting guard in his class, announced his Trojans decision in a tweet Friday afternoon.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound local prospect attends Damien High School in La Verne.
110% committed #GODSPATH #fighton pic.twitter.com/E2gPIJS25c— Malik Thomas (@M_Chosen1) March 27, 2020
While USC is still working to fill out this incoming 2020 recruiting class, Thomas is the third 2021 commit already. Fellow 4-star shooting guard Reese Dixon-Waters (St. Bernard HS/Playa Del Ray, Calif.) committed on Tuesday and 3-star 6-foot-9 Mater Dei HS forward Harrison Hornery committed in late October.
With those three early commitments, USC has the No. 2-ranked 2021 class so far behind Texas A&M.