The USC basketball program added to its already stacked incoming recruiting class with the addition of graduate transfer guard Quinton Adlesh on Monday.

Adlesh, who spent the last four years at Columbia, announced his decision to join the Trojans on Twitter.

The 6-foot guard from Arroyo Grande, Calif., averaged a career-best 13.5 points per game this past season after scoring 11.4 PPG the previous year. He gives the Trojans another weapon from the perimeter after making 180 3-pointers at a 40.5-percent clip during his time at Columbia.

"I knew at the beginning of the season that I was going to have the extra year and I knew that I wasn't going to be able to play at Columbia, since Ivy League rules kind of prohibit that. So I went ahead and put my name in the portal, but just kind of focused on the season until it was over and then kind of started the process once our season wrapped up," Adlesh told TrojanSports.com of his transfer decision.

"I considered a lot [of schools], but from the very beginning USC kind of checked all the boxes. They showed an early interest, and at the end of the day they were the only official visit that I ended up scheduling and it worked out."

That official visit came this past weekend and sealed his decision.

"I didn't know going in. I was obviously extremely interested, but I wanted to get a chance to meet the entire staff in person and meet some of the guys on the team," he said. "And after the first day it was pretty evident and my family was pretty comfortable and we felt pretty confident with the decision."



This bumps USC's incoming haul to seven players as the Trojans look to bounce back from a 16-17 finish this season.

Coach Andy Enfield and his staff signed five players in the early signing period back in December, landing 5-star forward Isaiah Mobley, 5-star center Onyeka Okongwu, 4-star guard Kyle Sturdivant, 4-star forward Max Agbonkpolo and 4-star dual-sport prospect Drake London, who officially signed with the football program. The Trojans also landed a recent commitment from 3-star guard Ethan Anderson.

That gives Enfield plenty to work with in replacing leading scorer Bennie Boatwright (18.2 points per game), senior guard Shaqquan Aaron (8.3 PPG) and likely freshman Kevin Porter Jr. (9.5 PPG), whom most expect will declare for the NBA Draft.

The Trojans also had some other attrition with reserve guard Jordan Usher leaving mid-season to transfer (ultimately to Georgia Tech), and 247Sports reported that reserve forward J'Raan Brooks intends to transfer as well.

Again, it's a pivotal season for Enfield, who has now missed the NCAA Tournament in four of his six seasons at USC.