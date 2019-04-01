USC basketball lands grad transfer guard Quinton Adlesh
The USC basketball program added to its already stacked incoming recruiting class with the addition of graduate transfer guard Quinton Adlesh on Monday.
Adlesh, who spent the last four years at Columbia, announced his decision to join the Trojans on Twitter.
The 6-foot guard from Arroyo Grande, Calif., averaged a career-best 13.5 points per game this past season after scoring 11.4 PPG the previous year. He gives the Trojans another weapon from the perimeter after making 180 3-pointers at a 40.5-percent clip during his time at Columbia.
"I knew at the beginning of the season that I was going to have the extra year and I knew that I wasn't going to be able to play at Columbia, since Ivy League rules kind of prohibit that. So I went ahead and put my name in the portal, but just kind of focused on the season until it was over and then kind of started the process once our season wrapped up," Adlesh told TrojanSports.com of his transfer decision.
"I considered a lot [of schools], but from the very beginning USC kind of checked all the boxes. They showed an early interest, and at the end of the day they were the only official visit that I ended up scheduling and it worked out."
That official visit came this past weekend and sealed his decision.
"I didn't know going in. I was obviously extremely interested, but I wanted to get a chance to meet the entire staff in person and meet some of the guys on the team," he said. "And after the first day it was pretty evident and my family was pretty comfortable and we felt pretty confident with the decision."
This bumps USC's incoming haul to seven players as the Trojans look to bounce back from a 16-17 finish this season.
Coach Andy Enfield and his staff signed five players in the early signing period back in December, landing 5-star forward Isaiah Mobley, 5-star center Onyeka Okongwu, 4-star guard Kyle Sturdivant, 4-star forward Max Agbonkpolo and 4-star dual-sport prospect Drake London, who officially signed with the football program. The Trojans also landed a recent commitment from 3-star guard Ethan Anderson.
That gives Enfield plenty to work with in replacing leading scorer Bennie Boatwright (18.2 points per game), senior guard Shaqquan Aaron (8.3 PPG) and likely freshman Kevin Porter Jr. (9.5 PPG), whom most expect will declare for the NBA Draft.
The Trojans also had some other attrition with reserve guard Jordan Usher leaving mid-season to transfer (ultimately to Georgia Tech), and 247Sports reported that reserve forward J'Raan Brooks intends to transfer as well.
Again, it's a pivotal season for Enfield, who has now missed the NCAA Tournament in four of his six seasons at USC.
Excited to join @USC_Hoops next year! Can’t wait to be a part of the Trojan Family. #FightOn ✌️ pic.twitter.com/cup5220UAO— Quinton Adlesh (@QuintonAdlesh) April 1, 2019
"They want me to come in and be a leader, just show up to practice every day and get to work, bring some maturity and some professionalism to the program," Adlesh said. "And then on the court, I think they want me to be able to shoot the ball and space the floor and handle the ball as well, make plays when need be. But we're going to have a talented group, so just be a consistent, steady leader. ...
"I don't have any expectations for minutes. I'm just going to come in and work and see how things play out. Obviously, with some big-time recruits coming in, we're going to have to work early to incorporate everyone and mesh, but I'm just looking forward to getting to work."
USC lost one of its main perimeter threats in Boatwright, and although Adlesh is an entirely different player than the 6-foot-10 All-Pac-12 forward, he could potentially provide another perimeter weapon next season.
He shot 70 of 188 from 3-point range this season (37.2 percent), which was a step down from his 2017-18 performance when he hit 72 of 163 3s (44.2 percent).
If Porter does leave as expected, Jonah Mathews (78 of 199, 39.2 percent from 3) and Elijah Weaver (22 of 62, 35.5 percent) are the Trojans' only established returning perimeter threats.
"I think that that's throughout my career been my calling card, but I can do other things on the court as well," Adlesh said. "I think my defense has improved over the past four years, and I think I can create for others, facilitate. Shooting is probably my best skill, but it kind of sets the table for some other things as well."