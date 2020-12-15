TrojanSports - USC basketball postpones/cancels three more games due to COVID-19

The USC basketball team was already forced to postpone its Pac-12 opener Sunday vs. Stanford after reporting a positive COVID-19 case within the team.

And the news hasn't gotten any better for the Trojans since then.

On Tuesday, USC announced that it will remain on hiatus to deal with its COVID situation while having to postpone or cancel the next three games as well.

The Trojans (4-1) will seek to reschedule their conference game at Oregon State, which was scheduled for this coming Sunday in Corvallis, Ore., but the games Wednesday vs. San Francisco and next Wednesday vs. Texas Southern will not be made up.

As of now, the Trojans' next scheduled game is Dec. 31 at home vs. Colorado.

The announcement continued to refer only to "a confirmed case of COVID-19" and did not indicate any further positive cases.