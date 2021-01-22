TrojanSports - USC basketball to resume schedule Saturday after false positive test

USC basketball to resume schedule Saturday after false positive test
USC announced a late cancellation to its schedule game Thursday at Stanford due to a positive COVID-19 test, but the Trojans have now been cleared to return to action as the result was deemed a false positive by subsequent tests.
The Trojans (11-3, 5-2 Pac-12) visit Cal on Saturday at 5 p.m. PT. (televised on Pac-12 Networks).
Following multiple additional tests, USC concluded that the COVID-19 test result which caused the postponement of Thursday’s game against Stanford was a false positive. The team will resume practice today and Saturday’s game against Cal remains on as scheduled.— USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) January 22, 2021
Us yesterday Us today pic.twitter.com/FfTQ3E6pcg— USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) January 22, 2021