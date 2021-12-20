USC basketball up to No. 8 in AP poll -- highest ranking since 1992

It was fair to wonder how coach Andy Enfield and his USC basketball program would follow up their breakthrough Elite Eight run last year, having to replace their top two scorers, including an NBA lottery pick.

Well, the Trojans are 12-0 and moved up to No. 8 in the AP poll for their highest national ranking since the final week of the 1991-92 regular season.

USC's team activities have been paused due to confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Trojans program that forced the cancellation of their scheduled game against Oklahoma State in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. USC's next scheduled game is Dec. 30 against Arizona State.

The Trojans most recently delivered a 67-53 win over Georgia Tech at the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix, Ariz., on Saturday.

Enfield has rebuilt the team around junior Isaiah Mobley, who has continued the breakout progression he started down the stretch last season as he's averaging team-highs of 15 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

Redshirt senior Chevez Goodwin has taken the biggest leap of all, going from limited defensive-minded role player last season to averaging 13.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while flashing a polished offensive skill set in the post.

Memphis transfer Boogie Ellis averages 11.8 points per game and is a threat to assert himself offensively at any time, and Drew Peterson (10.6 PPG) adds to the great offensive depth this team has built.

More than anything, though, these Trojans are built on defense, ranking third in the country in field goal percentage defense at 35.2 percent.