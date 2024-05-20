Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

USC battling for top-50 LB Madden Faraimo with visits looming

Madden Faraimo is set to begin a string of official visits in the coming weeks but USC is not yet on that list.
Madden Faraimo is set to begin a string of official visits in the coming weeks but USC is not yet on that list. (Matt Moreno | Rivals)
Matt Moreno • TrojanSports
Recruiting Analyst
@MattRMoreno
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.

Madden Faraimo will soon begin the next phase of his recruitment. The four-star linebacker from JSerra in San Juan Capistrano has lined up four official visits that will begin May 31 with a trip to Washington.

Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas will have the chance to host him the three weekends after that.

The top-50 prospect previously released a top four that included USC but not UW. For now, the Trojans have not set up an official visit with Faraimo.

Relationships have been a big part of why the other four schools have already been able to lock in official visits with the No. 4 player in the state.

"The biggest thing for me was the feeling of the school and feeling that I could fit in," he said about how he arrived as his current top group. "I think every school that I visited, I was able to build great relationships. When it comes down to it, I could have my high school facilities and be just fine. Weights are weights. All that stuff is just objects.

"So, I think the feeling of being at a school is what stuck out the most to me about those four — or five."

USC has not been taken out of consideration, but he does want to have some more time to build on his connection with the coaches at the local program.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement