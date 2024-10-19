USC blows fourth quarter lead again, continues spiral in loss at Maryland

(Photo by AP)

COLLEGE PARK, Maryland -- For the fourth time in the last five games, USC blew a fourth quarter lead. For the fourth time in the last five games, the Trojans found a new way to lose in the final minute. And for the fourth time in five games, USC fans and critics alike were left trying to make sense of what just happened. Leading by 14 points early in the fourth quarter, the Trojans let Maryland reel off its longest drive of the game (10 plays, 75 yards) for a touchdown, give up the ensuing two-point conversion to, have a 41-yard field goal try blocked, let the Terrapins score again in less than a minute to take the lead on the extra point and then have their own final drive -- and the game -- end on a fourth-and-2 incompletion as linebacker Caleb Wheatland blasted the ball out of the hands of running back Woody Marks. It was the same story yet again with a few new details mixed in, as USC tumbled to a 29-28 loss at Maryland for its third straight loss and, as noted, fourth in the last five games. The Trojans now sit 3-4 overall and 1-4 in the Big Ten after losing to a Maryland team (4-3, 1-3) that was previously winless in the conference and got beat by 27 points at home by Northwestern last week. It's almost hard to make sense of -- coach Lincoln Riley included. "It's a tough one to swallow. I told the guys in the game, the game doesn't care that you've had some real close heartbreaking losses before. These weeks are their own weeks, their own nights. It's kind of a strange stuff that we've been in. I don't know really that I could compare it to anything that I've experienced it in my career," Riley said. "But you know, we've got two choices going forward and those two choices are pretty obvious. "So we've got a quick turnaround game here against Rutgers on Friday night on a short week that we've got to come back and be ready to go, and that will be our challenge as team to get over this one and get onto the next one and the rest of the season." RELATED: Watch the postgame press conference with Lincoln Riley, Miller Moss and Bryson Shaw | Join the postgame discussion on our Trojan Talk board

Let's just review the last five weeks before going any further ... -27-24 loss at Michigan: USC pulls ahead 24-20 with 7:01 left in the fourth quarter, then forces a three-and-out to stop the Wolverines for a sixth straight series. But with a chance to potentially ice the game, the Trojans go three-and-out with a false start and Michigan running back Kalel Mullings soon rips off a 63-yard run that sets up his own go-ahead touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with 37 seconds left. -24-17 loss at Minnesota: Two weeks later, after a bounce-back win at home over Wisconsin, the Trojans are up 17-10 midway through the fourth quarter against a middling Minnesota team that has only managed those 10 points through three-plus quarters. But in crunch time, the Gophers reel off a 6-play, 65-yard touchdown drive, register a sack/intentional grounding on Moss to start the ensuing USC possession and force a three-and-out, and then go 75 yards in 12 plays and score the go-ahead touchdown on a fourth-and-goal Max Brosmer QB keeper from the 1 with 56 seconds left that is initially ruled a stop but overturned on review. -33-30 loss to Penn State in overtime: With a chance to maybe reset their season at home against a top-5 Nittany Lions team, the Trojans build a 20-6 halftime lead only to squander it quickly in the second half as Penn State scores touchdowns on its first two drives of the third quarter to tie it. USC later retakes a 30-23 lead with 5:56 remaining, only to give up a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive -- with conversions on fourth-and-7 and fourth-and-10 -- and let running back Nicholas Singleton get wide-open in the right flat for an easy 14-yard touchdown. Moss then misses an open Duce Robinson on third-and-6 on a pass that would have put USC in position for a game-tying field goal in the final seconds of regulation. Instead, Michael Lantz misses a 45-yard field goal to start overtime and Penn State wins it with a field goal of its own. And then this ... USC led 21-7 at halftime and got a defensive stop on fourth-and-2 to start the third quarter. One might have mistaken that as the Trojans having great momentum, but this team has shown repeatedly that momentum is at all times tenuous and fleeting. Sure enough, Moss, under pressure and throwing flat-footed, threw a back-breaking interception to Lavain Scruggs that is returned 51 yards to the USC 18. On the next play, Billy Edwards Jr. threw an 18-yard touchdown to Tai Felton to make it a 21-14 game.

Already, fans were having flashbacks to previous weeks, but the Trojans weren't in freefall mode yet. That would come later. When Maryland had a chance to tie the game later in the third quarter on a fourth-and-3 from the USC 4, Jaylin Smith made a sleek one-handed interception in the end zone to thwart the Terps -- temporarily at least.

USC even followed up with a long touchdown drive to go back ahead by two scores at 28-14 early in the fourth quarter when Duce Robinson muscled his way in for a 26-yard score after catching the ball at the 12 and carried two defenders while plowing through a third into the end zone.

Surely, with this much of a fourth quarter cushion, the Trojans couldn't do it again? They couldn't find a way to lose this one, right? Wrong. Wrong almost every time these last five weeks. The Trojans defense allowed yet another sustained, long drive when the opponent needed it most -- 10 plays, 75 yards, the usual -- as Roman Hemby scored on a 10-yard rush. Maryland opted to go for 2 and Edwards hit Kaden Prather for the conversion to cut USC's lead to 28-22 with 9:56 remaining. Again, it was hard to shake the feeling that it was all happening again -- the same script with a few modifications. USC's next drive stalled at midfield, but the defense sacked Edwards on third-and-long to take over at the Maryland 33 with 2:56 remaining. Prime field position, less than 3 minutes to play and a 6-point lead ... how could the Trojans mess this up, one might have wondered? By immediately getting into a fourth-and-1 and having Lantz's 41-yard field goal try that Maryland returned to the USC 47 with 1:41 on the clock.

Riley was asked if he considered going for it on fourth-and-1 ... "There was. There was a lot of discussion back and forth. It was close. I mean, the book certainly says that you're up 6, you can make it a 9-point game and make it really, really difficult for you to win obviously if you convert that," Riley said. "It's a 41-yard field goal, we feel good about it, we obviously had a protection bust in there and those are mistakes you can't make on the road." At that point, USC fans knew how this was ending. Two plays into the ensuing Maryland drive, John Humphrey committed a blatant pass interference downfield after getting beat by wide receiver Kai Felton. Edwards completed passes of 6 and 14 yards on the next two plays and then ran it in himself or a 5-yard touchdown -- as the extra point put the Terps ahead.