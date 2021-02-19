TrojanSports - USC brings back former offensive lineman Toa Lobendahn in GA role

USC, like many programs, has used a number of its support staff roles to open the door for former players to segue into potential coaching careers, and the Trojans have brought back yet another of their own in adding former offensive lineman Toa Lobendahn as a graduate assistant.

Lobendahn, one of head coach Clay Helton's favorite players during his tenure, started all over the line for USC from 2014 to 2018, finishing up as the Trojans' full-time center in his last season. Helton was staunchly supportive of Lobendahn as he struggled with his snapping in that final year, while stating the respect he had for the team captain.

Lobendahn joined the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent but never appeared in a game.

Now he returns back to his alma mater as an offensive graduate assistant, the program announced Friday.