TrojanSports - USC brings back former offensive lineman Toa Lobendahn in GA role

USC brings back former offensive lineman Toa Lobendahn in GA role
USC, like many programs, has used a number of its support staff roles to open the door for former players to segue into potential coaching careers, and the Trojans have brought back yet another of their own in adding former offensive lineman Toa Lobendahn as a graduate assistant.
Lobendahn, one of head coach Clay Helton's favorite players during his tenure, started all over the line for USC from 2014 to 2018, finishing up as the Trojans' full-time center in his last season. Helton was staunchly supportive of Lobendahn as he struggled with his snapping in that final year, while stating the respect he had for the team captain.
Lobendahn joined the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent but never appeared in a game.
Now he returns back to his alma mater as an offensive graduate assistant, the program announced Friday.
Excited to welcome back @ToaLobendahn to the Trojan family!!#FightOn✌️ pic.twitter.com/ePBlKHALfc— USC Football (@USC_FB) February 19, 2021
The Trojans have had four support staff personnel -- all quality control analysts -- move on to other jobs this offseason, with a pair former Trojans defensive standouts leaving in Chris Claiborne (now the linebackers coach at Arizona State) and Hayes Pullard (now an unspecified defensive assistant with the New York Jets), while Seth Doege was promoted on staff to be USC's tight ends coach and Sean Howe left to be the defensive line coach at Montana State.
One of those staff positions was filled with USC hiring Bryan Carrington -- formerly Texas' director of recruiting -- to work as a QC analyst assisting with the running backs. Lobendahn fills another as a GA, leaving two spots left to hire.