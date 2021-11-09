USC campaigning to Biletnikoff Award voters for injured WR Drake London

USC wide receiver Drake London sure seemed like the favorite for the prestigious Biletnikoff Award -- honoring college football's top pass-catcher -- before sustaining a season-ending fractured ankle two weekends ago.

Despite the injury, the Trojans are making the case that London should still be the favorite for award.

And there is at least a case to be made.

Even after missing the last 1.5 games, London nonetheless still leads all Power 5 receivers with 88 catches -- 14 more than North Carolina's Josh Downs -- and 1,084 yards.

He's second nationally in catches overall behind Western Kentucky's Jerreth Sterns and third in yards behind Sterns and Utah State's Deven Thompkins.

So USC started an e-mail campaign Monday on London's behalf, directed at Biletnikoff Award voters. Here's a copy of the e-mail that was sent out: