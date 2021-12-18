USC CB Chris Steele plans to declare for NFL draft

USC's substantial roster attrition continues as junior cornerback Chris Steele announced Saturday night that he will declare for the NFL draft.

Steele has been a fixture in the Trojans secondary the last three seasons and a full-time starter the last two

After a rough start to this season, he played his best football down the stretch, finishing with 2 interceptions (which should have been 3 if not for an egregiously questionable roughing the passer penalty on Drake Jackson that wiped out another), 3 pass breakups, a forced fumble, a sack and 33 tackles.

Aside from a dip against Arizona State, Steele posted his four best PFF game grades of the season over his last five games. He did not play in the finale at Cal due to injury.

Per PFF's data, Steele gave up 27 receptions on 43 targets this season for 316 yards and 4 TDs. He also drew 8 penalties, which was the biggest criticism of his play through his time at USC. Some were more questionable than others, but his consistent use of hands on the receiver got him in trouble a good bit.

But he was clearly USC's steadiest and best defensive back this season and he gave up fewer than 50 passing yards in 10 of his 11 games. He gave up 82 yards and 2 TDs vs. Utah and was otherwise pretty stingy in coverage.

Over the five games following that Utah game, Steele gave up just 26.2 passing yards per game in coverage and zero touchdowns while making those 2 -- should have been 3 -- interceptions.