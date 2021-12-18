USC CB Chris Steele plans to declare for NFL draft
USC's substantial roster attrition continues as junior cornerback Chris Steele announced Saturday night that he will declare for the NFL draft.
Steele has been a fixture in the Trojans secondary the last three seasons and a full-time starter the last two
After a rough start to this season, he played his best football down the stretch, finishing with 2 interceptions (which should have been 3 if not for an egregiously questionable roughing the passer penalty on Drake Jackson that wiped out another), 3 pass breakups, a forced fumble, a sack and 33 tackles.
Aside from a dip against Arizona State, Steele posted his four best PFF game grades of the season over his last five games. He did not play in the finale at Cal due to injury.
Per PFF's data, Steele gave up 27 receptions on 43 targets this season for 316 yards and 4 TDs. He also drew 8 penalties, which was the biggest criticism of his play through his time at USC. Some were more questionable than others, but his consistent use of hands on the receiver got him in trouble a good bit.
But he was clearly USC's steadiest and best defensive back this season and he gave up fewer than 50 passing yards in 10 of his 11 games. He gave up 82 yards and 2 TDs vs. Utah and was otherwise pretty stingy in coverage.
Over the five games following that Utah game, Steele gave up just 26.2 passing yards per game in coverage and zero touchdowns while making those 2 -- should have been 3 -- interceptions.
Steele is the fourth Trojan to declare for the draft, following WR Drake London, RT Jalen McKenzie and DB Greg Johnson.
Additionally, nine scholarship Trojans have entered the transfer portal, as well as several walk-ons.
See the full list of departures here.
USC will largely have a new secondary next season with mainstays Steele, Johnson (at nickel) and Chase Williams (safety) moving on and questions remaining still about the future of redshirt senior safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, who has not announced his intentions regarding his extra year of eligibility.
USC just signed five-star cornerback Domani Jackson, who should have a good chance to compete for a starting job immediately.
Isaac Taylor-Stuart, a redshirt junior this year, will have to earn his role with a new coaching staff if he chooses to return, redshirt freshman Josh Jackson Jr. showed some promise at CB when healthy, junior Jayden Williams has some experience and has been serviceable, and 2021 freshmen Ceyair Wright and Prophet Brown have yet to emerge there.
At safety, freshman Calen Bullock looks like a future keystone of the secondary while redshirt freshman Xavion Alford (3 interceptions down the stretch) should be a favorite to compete for a starting role as well, freshman Jaylin Smith did some nice things at nickel but was inconsistent, and redshirt freshman Chris Thompson Jr. showed some promise as well. Anthony Beavers and Xamarion Gordon, highly-rated 2021 freshman, have yet to emerge. USC also has four-star Rivals100 safety Zion Branch joining the mix next summer.