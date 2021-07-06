USC five-star cornerback commit Domani Jackson didn't go into the California Track & Field Championships two weekends ago thinking about making history.

In fact, he says he didn't even know what the CIF state record was in the 100 meters before the race -- before running a 10.25 to tie the mark set by Hawthorne's Henry Thomas back in 1985.

"When I went over walking to the stage, the dude was like, 'You just tied the state record.' I was like, 'For real?'" Jackson recalled this past weekend while competing at The Opening in Manhattan Beach.

The Mater Dei HS standout's previous best time in the 100 was 10.48 seconds.

"It was crazy. I honestly didn't know I could run a 10.2. When I hit 80 meters, I could feel I was moving ... It was unbelievable when I saw the time," he said. "Everyone was saying 'Henry Thomas' -- I didn't really know who he was, but all these people came up to me, I guess he was a legend in track."