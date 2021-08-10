USC CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart talks becoming a father, expectations for season

**Not subscribed? We have a FREE TRIAL available that will unlock premium access until USC's first game of the season, but you have to act fast as the deal expires on Aug. 11. Use promo code NEXTUP21 and this link . (Or just click on the image below!)**

This was already set to be an important season for USC redshirt-junior cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart, but the stakes seem even more significant now.

Taylor-Stuart made his preseason camp debut during the Trojans' third preseason practice Monday, returning after the birth of his daughter, Emery Taylor-Stuart.

"This last week was just trying to just be there for my girl and support her because I had a child coming, and then it was just a huge blessing for me overall having my first child. That's just more motivation for the fuel right there," he told TrojanSports.com after practice.

"That just makes it like I've got to provide for my child so I've got to make it not really about me but really about her, so that means everything I've got to do it's got to be everything 100 percent full speed and I've just got to give it everything I've got."

There is a prime opportunity awaiting Taylor-Stuart in the Trojans secondary this year, where Olaijah Griffin vacated the starting field corner spot with his departure to the NFL.

Taylor-Stuart, a former five-star, top-35 national prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, is the favorite at the position, but he enters this pivotal season still with so much to prove.