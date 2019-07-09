If 2018 was a lost year for Olaijah Griffin, the sophomore cornerback is ready to regulate in 2019.

The former five-star prospect arrived at USC last fall amid high hopes and the expectation that he would compete for immediate playing time. But the presence of multiple seniors coupled with Griffin needing more time to grow resulted in him seldom seeing the field as a freshman. By the final week of his first campaign, he was sidelined completely, rehabbing busted shoulders that effectually claimed his spring as well.

No wonder Griffin, now healthy, offered an uninitiated smile Tuesday following a player-run practice.

"I’m doing really good," Griffin said. "I’m 100 percent cleared and ready to play ball. I feel like I’m getting even better than I was before because of this new strength program and everything I’ve been doing in recovery, I just feel better. They’re just trying to get me right and ready for the next level and ready for the future."

There's no overstating how important Griffin could be to USC's future -- particularly this fall. Defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast told TrojanSports in May that the second-year DB is probably USC's most talented corner.

Of course, the depth chart is begging for answers at his position.