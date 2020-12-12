TrojanSports - USC clinches spot in Pac-12 championship game prior to kickoff

All the discussion and debate this week over what the Pac-12 needed to do if USC and Colorado both finished unbeaten in the South division is now moot.

The Buffaloes didn't deliver on their end -- losing 38-21 to Utah -- and now the Trojans technically don't have to win their game at UCLA either.

USC (4-0) will be the Pac-12 South champion either way, because it will finish with more conference wins than Colorado regardless of its outcome Saturday afternoon in the Rose Bowl.

That said, there's plenty else at stake -- momentum, a chance for an unbeaten season, a final statement to recruits before the early signing period starts Wednesday and the outside hopes of climbing the College Football Playoff rankings, where the Trojans are currently No. 15 and a steep longshot to find any path into the playoff.

But for a coach in Clay Helton who has been so embattled the last year two years, every success is valuable at this point and winning another installment of the rivalry series with the Bruins helps all the Trojans' causes.

USC also has a chance to remain the only unbeaten team in the Pac-12. As for the conference championship game next week, that's to be determined.

Washington (3-1) and Oregon (3-2) are the top contenders from the North, but they had their scheduled game Saturday cancelled due to the Huskies' COVID-19 situation, and that casts doubt on the matchup for the championship game as Washington wins the division but is far from out of the woods yet to be able to play next week.

Check out our predictions and perspective on the major storylines entering the game, which kicks off at 4:30 p.m. PT on ABC.