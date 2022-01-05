USC closing home athletic events to spectators through Jan. 14

USC announced Tuesday that effective immediately all home athletic events will be closed to the general public through Jan. 14 "for the health and safety of the community and in alignment with USC's decision to conduct the first week of spring semester classes remotely."

The affected events include the Trojans' Jan. 13 men's basketball game against Oregon State and men's volleyballl contests Jan. 12 vs. Princeton and Jan. 14 vs. Erskine.

Only the families and guests of team members will be permitted to attend such events, and all game day health and safety protocols remain in effect.

Tickets will not be available to the general public, and non-ticketed guests should not come to the event venues. Season, mini-plan, and single game ticket purchasers will be contacted by the USC Athletics Ticket Office with information regarding refunds and credits to their accounts.