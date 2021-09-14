USC Coaching Hot Board: Candidates in Trojans coaching search
USC athletic director Mike Bohn ultimately came to the conclusion that Clay Helton was not going to be in the Trojans' future plans, and with that decided, he didn't see any point in delaying the inevitable.
Helton was fired Monday as the Trojans launch a national search for a new head coach.
Bohn and senior associate athletic director Brandon Sosna are very detail-oriented, analytical and thorough in their research and major moves, and they have three months to sort through this process if they choose. (If hiring a current active head coach, it would have to come after the season).
A lot of candidates will likely be vetted, but here is a good start on the names that are creating early buzz and some others that make sense.
**Not subscribed? Join today and get a 60-DAY FREE TRIAL as USC begins its search for the Trojans' next head coach. Follow along with us through that process and share your thoughts on our Trojan Talk message board. Use code NEWUSC and this link.**
Luke Fickell
Current role: Head coach at Cincinnati (5th year)
Career HC record: 43-21 (37-14 at Cincinnati)
Notable accomplishments: After starting 4-8 in his first season at Cincinnati in 2017, Fickell reeled off back-to-back 11-win seasons followed by a 9-1 mark last year. The team was part of the public conversation for the College Football Playoffs, ultimately finishing No. 8 in the CFP rankings.
Why he would be a fit: Well, to try to figure out Bohn's next big football coaching hire, it only makes sense to look at his last one -- Fickell. He was the co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State, where he had spent the 2011 season as interim head coach, when Bohn hired him after the 2016 season to take over the Bearcats program. Bohn and Sosna have a strong relationship with Fickell, who will be one of the hottest names on the coaching market if he is ready to consider making a move.
Why he wouldn't be a fit: There aren't any obvious points to make here, other than he'd be making the jump from the Group of 5 level to a Power 5 blue-blood program with the highest of expectations. That said, Fickell spent 15 years on staff at Ohio State, which also fits that criteria. And he's now proven himself on a big enough stage to make him a viable candidate for jobs like USC. From his perspective, the only question is whether he wants to leave the Midwest or wait to make his next move in the region in which he's most established.
Matt Campbell
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news