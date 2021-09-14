USC Coaching Hot Board: Candidates in Trojans coaching search

USC athletic director Mike Bohn ultimately came to the conclusion that Clay Helton was not going to be in the Trojans' future plans, and with that decided, he didn't see any point in delaying the inevitable.

Helton was fired Monday as the Trojans launch a national search for a new head coach.

Bohn and senior associate athletic director Brandon Sosna are very detail-oriented, analytical and thorough in their research and major moves, and they have three months to sort through this process if they choose. (If hiring a current active head coach, it would have to come after the season).

A lot of candidates will likely be vetted, but here is a good start on the names that are creating early buzz and some others that make sense.

**Not subscribed? Join today and get a 60-DAY FREE TRIAL as USC begins its search for the Trojans' next head coach. Follow along with us through that process and share your thoughts on our Trojan Talk message board. Use code NEWUSC and this link.**