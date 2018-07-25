In many ways, between the combination of J.T. Daniels and Matt Fink, USC may already be en route to an evolution at the quarterback position. Gone, at least in the interim, are the days of the big, strapping, pocket-passing gunslinger. The likes of Carson Palmer and Matt Leinart, or even the Mini-Me versions of Mark Sanchez and Matt Barkley, replaced by guys who may be able to work the detach game and, perhaps, the designer-run game. Most don't think of Daniels that way, but once he's under center (or in Gun) they will. But Fink, most of all, would represent a stark contrast from what we've come to know from QBU if he were to win the job.

Fink doing work. USC's new 2020 commit, Santa Ana (Ca.) Mater Dei rock-slinger (in a football sense, of course) Bryce Young, represents a continuation of that sentiment. At a listed 6-foot, 180 pounds, Young reminds me of someone we'd normally see in a Chip Kelly or Lincoln Riley offense. Although he's, at the core, a throw-first QB, he has great pocket-awareness and can lean on his legs if necessary. He generates some serious velocity on his throws, which usually generates a tight spiral (for those of you concerned with smaller QB's and their ability to function in weather). I love that he keeps his eyes downfield when detaching from the pocket in an effort to let his target make plays; he's very Baker Mayfield-like in that approach.