After not taking a tight end in its 2018 class, USC has gone out and landed two of the top prospects in the nation, Orange Lutheran stud Ethan Rae (6-5, 238) and Bellflower St. John Bosco's Jude Wolfe (6-6, 247).

I believe this is in conjunction with a brand-new approach that will involve multi-tight sets for the purpose of not only aiding in the run game but one that dominates in the middle of the field with athletic TE's that cause conflicts of assignment for the opposition.

The duo of incumbent starter Daniel Imatorbhebhe and my man Josh Falo will set the table, if provided the opportunity, for a run-centric approach that can only benefit from its "Y" and 'U" positions being animals in the run game and gazelles for the passing outfit.

In the future, Rae and Wolfe may have a chance to improve on it off sheer size alone. I love the suddenness and athleticism of Rae and Wolfe is not too far behind that. Although being the most heralded, I believe the two may be equal in ability with Rae being my personal favorite of the two because of the aforementioned attributes.

I love Wolfe's ability to work after the catch, and his route-running prowess seems very solid; he has strong hands.

He's an absolute animal with his run blocking with great leg-drive and hand-positioning. This may be the key to him seeing early action, as it will undoubtedly carry over to the next level.

What I'm not totally sold on is his athleticism and ability to generate explosive plays like his predecessors (or Rae, for that matter). While camps aren't everything, he had a rather poor showing at the Rivals L.A. stop where he looked a tad bit slower than I've seen in his highlights.

He plays on an excellent team, which can work for and against him. It undoubtedly gets him better in practice, but it may hide flaws as most teams can't compete with the type of talent level of a Boscoe.

He's a really intriguing prospect; let's look at some stuff I've seen on film