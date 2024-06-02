USC played host to the three top-ranked safety prospects in the 2025 recruiting class this weekend as four-star commit Hylton Stubbs, five-star Jonah Williams and four-star Trey McNutt took their Trojans official visit together.

Stubbs, who committed to USC back in March, said the experience and his conversations with defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn and defensive backs coach Doug Belk only further strengthened his decision.

"The visit overall made me feel even more confident about my commitment decision to USC. The detailed discussions with Coach Belk and Coach Lynn, the first-class treatment and the connections I made reinforced that this is the right place for me," Stubbs told TrojanSports.com.