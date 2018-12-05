Four-star USC tight end commit Jude Wolfe was tracking the Kliff Kingsbury news just like everybody else.

He was excited by the first reports last week that the former Texas Tech head coach was set to become the Trojans' offensive coordinator, before then wondering if it was going to fall through with all the reports of NFL interest that followed.

So when Wolfe saw the news Tuesday morning that it was indeed happening, he wanted to leave no doubt.

"I saw something that it had been made official -- not anything put out by the school yet -- and then I reached out to Coach [Clay] Helton to talk to him about it and he let me know it was official, and we chatted for a little while about my position in the offense," Wolfe told TrojanSports.com Tuesday evening.

That was his other question, of course, and one many have raised after taking a cursory look through Kingsbury's track record at Texas Tech and not seeing many tight ends factoring into those high-scoring Red Raiders offenses.