TrojanSports.com

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Four-star wide receiver Puka Nacua was one of two USC commits who did not utilize the early signing period a couple weeks ago. It was always Nacua's intention to wait until National Signing Day in February, but there may still be some suspense in his recruitment after all.

Nacua is aiming to take an official visit to Washington this month, though it has not been scheduled yet, and Clemson could also enter the mix late for the talented prospect who broke a slew of Utah state records at Orem High School.