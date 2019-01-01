TrojanSports.com

USC commit Puka Nacua still weighing his options, potential UW visit
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Four-star wide receiver Puka Nacua was one of two USC commits who did not utilize the early signing period a couple weeks ago. It was always Nacua's intention to wait until National Signing Day in February, but there may still be some suspense in his recruitment after all.
Nacua is aiming to take an official visit to Washington this month, though it has not been scheduled yet, and Clemson could also enter the mix late for the talented prospect who broke a slew of Utah state records at Orem High School.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news