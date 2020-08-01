 TrojanSports - USC commits and key targets tweet their official offers from the Trojans
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-01 16:20:57 -0500') }} football Edit

USC commits and key targets tweet their official offers from the Trojans

Four-star athlete Anthony Beavers and the rest of USC's commits received their official written offers from the Trojans on Saturday.
Four-star athlete Anthony Beavers and the rest of USC's commits received their official written offers from the Trojans on Saturday. (TrojanSports.com)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

While college football programs dole out an abundance of verbal offers through the recruiting process, things get a little more focused and serious when it comes time to sending out "official" written offers.

There's still no guarantee involved until a player signs a National Letter of Intent or financial aid paperwork, but there's a conveyed understanding with an official offer that there is a spot in the recruiting class for that prospect.

The official offers started going out nationally Saturday morning, and a number of USC commits and top targets have tweeted out theirs. Here's the roundup:

S commit Anthony Beavers

RB commit Brandon Campbell

QB commit Miller Moss

LB commit Julien Simon

CB commit Prophet Brown

WR commit Michael Jackson III

CB commit Jaylin Smith

S commit Calen Bullock

OT commit Mason Murphy

OG commit Maximus Gibbs

TE commit Lake McRee

View this post on Instagram

It’s official! ✌️

A post shared by Lake McRee (@lakemcree) on

DT commit Jay Toia

OL commit Saia Mapakaitolo

DL target Tiaoalii Savea

DL target Maason Smith

OL target Kingsley Suamataia

LB target (and LSU commit) Raesjon Davis

RB target Tavierre Dunlap

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}