TrojanSports - USC commits and key targets tweet their official offers from the Trojans

USC commits and key targets tweet their official offers from the Trojans
While college football programs dole out an abundance of verbal offers through the recruiting process, things get a little more focused and serious when it comes time to sending out "official" written offers.
There's still no guarantee involved until a player signs a National Letter of Intent or financial aid paperwork, but there's a conveyed understanding with an official offer that there is a spot in the recruiting class for that prospect.
The official offers started going out nationally Saturday morning, and a number of USC commits and top targets have tweeted out theirs. Here's the roundup:
S commit Anthony Beavers
Blessed and Highly Favored pic.twitter.com/1SmLblBUaQ— DreamChaser🏁🏁 (@BeaversAnthony) August 1, 2020
RB commit Brandon Campbell
This One Speaks For Itself! But Very Blessed And Excited To Recieve An Offical Offer To USC✌🏾 #FightOn🌴✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/C4OcUvICUU— Brandon (BC) Campbell 4🌟 RB (@2021BC) August 1, 2020
QB commit Miller Moss
There’s no place like home. Officially official #FightOn✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/zyJ8U5y8p7— Miller Moss (@millermoss7) August 1, 2020
LB commit Julien Simon
It’s official!!! Fight on✌🏾✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/jXH5auaF7G— Julien Simon (@_JulienSimon) August 1, 2020
CB commit Prophet Brown
Official Scholarship offer❗️ Fight On ✌🏿⚔️ @USC_FB pic.twitter.com/1AtkPdtB5n— Prophet 🇵🇦 (@ProphetPb) August 1, 2020
Literally can’t wait 😁✌🏿⚔️ pic.twitter.com/0E9rrmRwZj— Prophet 🇵🇦 (@ProphetPb) August 1, 2020
WR commit Michael Jackson III
Dreams✌🏾Reality. @USC_FB pic.twitter.com/VZWNtQBAcx— Michael Jackson lll (@mike3jack) August 2, 2020
CB commit Jaylin Smith
BLESSINGS ...💕 1LOVE❤️ pic.twitter.com/LCPlRoyUJz— Jaylin Smith (@jayliinn_1k) August 1, 2020
S commit Calen Bullock
OT commit Mason Murphy
BEYOND BLESSED 🙏🏾✌🏾 #FightOn pic.twitter.com/PxpFuLCZY1— Mason Murphy (@big_murf77) August 1, 2020
OG commit Maximus Gibbs
🙏🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vq2PB7Gewn— Maximus Gibbs (@gibbs_maximus) August 1, 2020
TE commit Lake McRee
DT commit Jay Toia
@GBHSLancersFB Thank You Lord!! #BUILD pic.twitter.com/2XjuVnsc3h— BetOnYour💲elf (@JayToia_102) August 1, 2020
OL commit Saia Mapakaitolo
✌🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/cENdL49J7G— Saia (@curlyheadtsaia) August 1, 2020
DL target Tiaoalii Savea
It’s a blessing to receive a(n) OFFICIAL OFFER from the University of Southern California ✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽 #FightOn #USC #AGTG pic.twitter.com/Unt74YILtb— T. Savea (@TiaoaliiS) August 1, 2020
DL target Maason Smith
Pt.2 pic.twitter.com/iscmL0kVHo— MAASON SMITH (@maassoonn_) August 1, 2020
OL target Kingsley Suamataia
LB target (and LSU commit) Raesjon Davis
Really Real..🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/POWjNHdZDP— raesjon davis (@raesjon1) August 1, 2020
RB target Tavierre Dunlap
Beyond blessed to receive an Official Offer from the University of Southern California‼️ #FightOn ✌🏿 pic.twitter.com/nswlkG7Rl9— Tavierre Dunlap (@TavierreD) August 1, 2020