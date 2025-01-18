USC completes coaching staff with high-profile hire of NFL vet Rob Ryan

(Photo by Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Images)

USC coach Lincoln Riley took his time filling the need for a linebackers coach after Matt Entz left in early December to become the head coach at Fresno State. Riley made it worth the wait for Trojans fans, as USC announced the hiring of longtime NFL defensive coordinator Rob Ryan as the assistant head coach for defense/linebackers coach. “Rob Ryan is one of the most accomplished defensive coaches in NFL history,” Riley said in a statement. “With over two decades of NFL experience, he will immediately bolster our staff as we continue our climb here at USC. He has coached some of the NFL’s top players, including numerous Hall of Famers and All-Pro selections. We’re thrilled to welcome Coach Ryan and his family to our program.”

Ryan coached with USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn in 2016 on the defensive staff of the Buffalo Bills and in 2021 with the Baltimore Ravens when Ryan was the inside linebackers coach and Lynn the safeties coach. Lynn has cited Ryan's brother Rex Ryan as an influence on his career as well. Rob Ryan, meanwhile, hasn't coached in college since he was the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State from 1997-99. Since then, he's worked for eight different NFL franchises, including the Raiders twice. He was the Raiders' defensive coordinator from 2004-08, the Cleveland Browns' DC from 2009-10, the Dallas Cowboys' DC from 2011-12 and the New Orleans Saints' DC from 2013-15. He won two Super Bowls as the linebackers coach for the New England Patriots from 2000-2003. Most recently, he was a senior defensive assistant for the Raiders from 2022-24.