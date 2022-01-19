USC continues raid of Oklahoma as CB Latrell McCutchin announces transfer
It started, of course, with USC hiring head coach Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma in a move that stunned the college football world.
It continued with five-star 2022 RB Raleek Brown, five-star 2023 QB Malachi Nelson and high four-star 2023 WR Makai Lemon flipping their commitments from Oklahoma to USC, and a slew of assistant coaches and support staff leaving the Sooners for the Trojans.
It continued further last Saturday when wide receiver Mario Williams, a five-star top-20 national prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, transferred to USC.
And then again Wednesday, when cornerback Latrell McCutchin -- a top-100 national prospect from that 2021 class -- announced his transfer to USC as well. (All while everyone waits to see if quarterback Caleb Williams, the five-star, No. 6 overall prospect from 2021, also joins the Trojans.)
As for McCutchin, he took his USC visit last weekend, finalizing his decision.
McCutchin played 186 defensive snaps for Oklahoma as a true freshman and allowed 11 receptions on 19 targets for 223 yards and 2 touchdowns, per PFF. He had 1 pass breakup and 2 forced fumbles.
He was the No. 4-ranked CB and No. 79 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, out of Austin, Texas.
USC is largely remaking its secondary in 2022, with starting cornerbacks Chris Steele and Isaac Taylor-Stuart both off to the NFL and minimal returning experience at the position. Jayden Williams, one of the few other corners on the roster with any experience, entered the transfer portal.
So McCutchin figures to compete for a starting role immediately, along with Colorado transfer Mekhi Blackmon, a sixth-year senior who also announced his transfer decision Wednesday. Five-star freshman Domani Jackson, four-star freshman Fabian Ross, intriguing third-year corner Joshua Jackson Jr. and second-year CBs Ceyari Wright and Prophet Brown will also be competing for roles there.
McCutchin is the eighth incoming transfer for USC, joining OT Bobby Haskins, DTs Earl Barquet and Tyrone Taleni, WRs Mario Williams, Terrell Bynum and Brenden Rice, and Blackmon.