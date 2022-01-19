USC continues raid of Oklahoma as CB Latrell McCutchin announces transfer

It started, of course, with USC hiring head coach Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma in a move that stunned the college football world.

It continued with five-star 2022 RB Raleek Brown, five-star 2023 QB Malachi Nelson and high four-star 2023 WR Makai Lemon flipping their commitments from Oklahoma to USC, and a slew of assistant coaches and support staff leaving the Sooners for the Trojans.

It continued further last Saturday when wide receiver Mario Williams, a five-star top-20 national prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, transferred to USC.

And then again Wednesday, when cornerback Latrell McCutchin -- a top-100 national prospect from that 2021 class -- announced his transfer to USC as well. (All while everyone waits to see if quarterback Caleb Williams, the five-star, No. 6 overall prospect from 2021, also joins the Trojans.)

As for McCutchin, he took his USC visit last weekend, finalizing his decision.