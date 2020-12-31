TrojanSports - USC cornerbacks coach Donte Williams adds associate head coach title

When cornerbacks coach Donte Williams was hired away from Oregon last February, he was billed as not only a respected position coach but an ace recruiter who could give USC a much-needed jolt in that department.

And in less than a year with the Trojans, Williams has delivered on the hype and expectations.

On Thursday, he was rewarded with a new title -- associate head coach.

“This promotion reflects the immediate impact that Donte has made and the respect he has earned since joining our program,” head coach Clay Helton said in a statement. “We have seen that impact both with the improved performance of the players he has coached and in his recruiting accomplishments. With this expanded role, he will further his growth as a coach and will be able to make a continued impact in all areas of our program.”

USC’s pass defense in 2020 allowed just 216.3 yards per game, its fewest since 2013. Sophomore cornerback Chris Steele earned 2020 All-Pac-12 second team honors while junior Olaijah Griffin was even more impressive, ranking as the Pac-12’s No. 3 cornerback by Pro Football Focus.

And on the recruiting trail, Williams helped lead USC's "Take back the west" mantra. A year after finishing in a dreadful tie for 71st in the Rivals recruiting rankings, the Trojans are No. 12 currently with the chance to vault much higher over this next month.

In addition to signing two Rivals250 4-star cornerbacks in Jaylin Smith and Prophet Brown, winning a major recruiting battle with Oklahoma for Brown, Williams was also a key factor in the recruitments of a number of other top prospects, including 4-star safeties Anthony Beavers and Calen Bullock and 4-star wide receiver Kyron Ware-Hudson.