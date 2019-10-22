USC defensive line coach Chad Kauha'aha'a acknowledged Tuesday what had become apparent over the last week -- that the Trojans had decided to shut down redshirt senior defensive end Christian Rector until his injured ankle is full strength again.

Rector sustained a high-ankle sprain in Week 2 against Stanford, sat out the next game at BYU and then had tried to play through it in the games following, before sitting out practice last week and missing the win over Arizona on Saturday night.

Rector has not practiced this week either, and while Kauha'aha'a says it's "day to day," it's also clear the Trojans have decided the veteran DE needs to show he's fully healthy before he attempts another return.

