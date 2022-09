CORVALLIS, Ore. -- USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch watched his unit deliver by far its best performance of the season Saturday in the Trojans' 17-14 win at Oregon State.

The Trojans held the previously-unbeaten Beavers to 320 yards and forced four more turnovers -- interceptions from CBs Ceyair Wright and Mekhi Blackmon, LB Eric Gentry and S Max Williams -- to bring their season total to 14 in four games.

Watch the full postgame interview with Grinch here: