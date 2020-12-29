TrojanSports - USC DE Connor Murphy enters the transfer portal after quiet senior season

It's officially transfer portal season, and for the second day in a row USC had a player make the move and express his intentions to play elsewhere.

Redshirt senior defensive end Connor Murphy, who has one year of eligibility remaining with the NCAA extending the clock on all players due to the pandemic, entered the portal Tuesday.

Murphy saw his role decrease this season with a new defensive staff, appearing in only three of six games and logging a total of 57 defensive snaps. He totaled 3 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Murphy signed with USC as a 4-star DE prospect out of Brophy Prep in Phoenix, Ariz., in the 2016 recruiting class. He started out with the Trojans as an outside linebacker before moving to the defensive line prior to 2018 spring practice. He played in all 13 games in 2019, including a start vs. BYU, while finishing with 4 tackles, a sack and a blocked field goal.

Overall in his time with the Trojans, he made 18 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 2 fumble recoveries over 50 games.

Murphy's role in 2020 was affected by the emergence of freshman defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu, who became a fixture on the defensive line as the season went along. Also, in moving to more of a three-down front, the Trojans relied more heavily on their pass-rushing outside linebackers, Drake Jackson and Hunter Echols.

Murphy follows USC running back Markese Stepp into the portal after Stepp made the move Monday. Linebacker Palaie Gaoteote and kicker Chase McGrath entered the transfer portal during the season.

**Join the discussion on Trojan Talk as we highlight more names who could be portal candidates**