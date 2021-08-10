USC defensive coaches say five-star DE Korey Foreman is 'as advertised'

**Not subscribed? We have a FREE TRIAL available that will unlock premium access until USC's first game of the season, but you have to act fast as the deal expires on Aug. 11. Use promo code NEXTUP21 and this link . (Or just click on the image below!)**

USC defensive line coach Vic So'oto didn't get to actually meet five-star defensive end Korey Foreman during the recruiting process, as their conversations were limited to phone calls, texts, FaceTimes or Zooms due to the pandemic and the recruiting dead period.

But in the two months now that Foreman has been on campus, So'oto has gotten to further build that relationship while learning how to best coach the top national prospect.

"He’s kind of low key, joke around, but if you push the right buttons he gets fired up. That’s a button I push all the time," So'oto said.

And what exactly is that button?

"Challenging his ass. [Getting] in his face," So'oto said with a smile.

Foreman, the biggest prospect USC has landed in the last three recruiting cycles, arrives with immense expectations. Ranked the No. 3 national prospect in the 2021 recruiting class -- he was No. 1 for a long while -- most expect him to come in and provide an immediate impact to the Trojans' pass rush, joining a collection of talent that also includes his former high school teammate Drake Jackson, returning team sack leader Nick Figueroa and budding sophomore standout Tuli Tuipulotu.

So'oto said those outside expectations are irrelevant, though.

"I think our expectations are higher, me and him," So'oto said. "We’ve had a lot of talks during recruiting, and now that we’re here, our expectations for what he does on the field are higher than anybody else’s. There isn’t a bigger critic out there than Korey Foreman and myself."