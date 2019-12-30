USC made the expected move of parting ways with defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast on Saturday, just a day after his defense allowed Iowa to score 35 of its season-high 49 points in the Holiday Bowl (with a pick-6 and kickoff return accounting for the other points). It was time for a change -- fans would argue it was well past time -- after Pendergast's defenses had produced middling results during his tenure. The Trojans finish 2019 ranked 78th in scoring defense (29.4 points per game) and 77th in total defense (408.5 yards per game), after finishing 2018 64th in scoring defense (27.0 PPG) and 60th in total defense (388.0 YPG). In fact, USC's best finish in the national defensive rankings during Pendergast's latest stint as Trojans DC was in 2016 when his unit ranked 38th in scoring defense (24.2 PPG) and 36th in total defense (367.2 YPG). It also didn't help that Pendergast was not an active recruiter for the program. USC can not replicate that model with its next defensive coordinator, as the Trojans need both a fresh vision on defense and all the help they can get on the recruiting trail. Whoever is hired will inherit a defense expected to return the bulk of its starters. Here are eight names that make varying degrees of sense for USC as potential DC hires, as well as our evaluation of each.

Charlie Strong has been a head coach at Louisville, Texas and most recently USF. (David Butler/USA TODAY Images)

Charlie Strong

Current job: Recently fired as USF's head coach after three seasons Resume: 74-53 career record as a college head coach with stints at Louisville (2010-13), including an 11-2 season, Texas (2014-16) and South Florida (2017-19). Two-time Big East Coach of the Year. Rose to prominence as the defensive coordinator at Florida from 2003-09, helping the Gators to two national championships. Why he's on the list: He's available and he's as proven a defensive coordinator as the Trojans could realistically pursue. Pros: Strong may not be highly-coveted as a head coach after underwhelming tenures at Texas and USF, but his acumen as a defensive coach remains highly intriguing. He started his USF tenure with a 10-2 debut season, led by a significantly improved defense that went from 120th in total defense (482.0 YPG) the prior year to 37th (359.8 YPG) and from 92nd in scoring defense (31.6 PPG) to 41st (21.5 PPG). That Bulls team also ranked second nationally in interceptions (20), fifth in tackles for loss (8.4 per game) and 11th in sacks (3.0 per game). His final Louisville team in 2013 ranked second nationally in scoring defense (12.2 PPG) and led the country in total defense (251.5 YPG). And his Florida tenure speaks for itself as he helped key the Gators to two national titles under Urban Meyer, which launched his head coaching career. Strong has shown that he can make an immediate impact and maximize the defensive talent on his roster. Cons: One could draw the conclusion that Strong tends to wear out his welcome over time. His failed Texas tenure was noted for significant roster turnover and he followed up his strong USF debut with diminishing returns, culminating in a 4-8 season this fall. He also has never coached west of Texas. Our evaluation: Strong would be a home run hire for USC, and would seem a mutual fit for a couple reasons. He presumably wants to rehabilitate his stock for another head coaching job in the future and therefore should be highly motivated and refreshed to only have to focus on his area of speciality if we here to take a DC job. He also has enough stature in the sport to not have to worry about Clay Helton's ever-tenuous status. Strong may well be looking for a short-term stop himself. What he'd find at USC is a defense with plenty of talent that seemed to underachieve collectively. What USC would find in Strong is a coach who has proven he can produce nationally competitive defenses, and who also would be a major asset on the recruiting trail. And if all goes well, maybe again he enjoys the comfort of going back to his roots as a defensive coordinator and chooses to delay any pursuit for another head coaching job. Strong should be at the top of USC's wish list.

