USC announced Monday that its defensive staff is now finalized with the hiring of co-defensive coordinator, run game coordinator and defensive line coach Eric Henderson. Henderson had been the defensive line coach (and in recent years, run game coordinator) for the Los Angeles Rams since 2019, contributing to their 2021 Super Bowl championship team. “I’m excited to welcome the final member of our defensive staff, Eric Henderson,” Trojans coach Lincoln Riley said in a statement. “A Super Bowl Champion coach who has been recognized nationally for being the top in his field, Eric will bring immeasurable knowledge and experience to our program. We have put together a defensive staff that is second to none. We’re ready to get to work.”

USC’s announcement also confirms that Shaun Nua will remain on staff as the lone holdover from the previous defensive regime, moving from defensive line coach to defensive ends coach. The full defensive staff is defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn (previously in the same role at UCLA), assistant head coach for defense/linebackers coach Matt Entz (previously the head coach at North Dakota State, secondary coach Doug Belk (previously the DC at Houston), Henderson and Nua. Lynn is expected to coach the safeties with Belk focusing on the cornerbacks.