USC defensive staff finalized with hiring of co-DC, DL coach Eric Henderson
USC announced Monday that its defensive staff is now finalized with the hiring of co-defensive coordinator, run game coordinator and defensive line coach Eric Henderson.
Henderson had been the defensive line coach (and in recent years, run game coordinator) for the Los Angeles Rams since 2019, contributing to their 2021 Super Bowl championship team.
“I’m excited to welcome the final member of our defensive staff, Eric Henderson,” Trojans coach Lincoln Riley said in a statement. “A Super Bowl Champion coach who has been recognized nationally for being the top in his field, Eric will bring immeasurable knowledge and experience to our program. We have put together a defensive staff that is second to none. We’re ready to get to work.”
USC’s announcement also confirms that Shaun Nua will remain on staff as the lone holdover from the previous defensive regime, moving from defensive line coach to defensive ends coach.
The full defensive staff is defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn (previously in the same role at UCLA), assistant head coach for defense/linebackers coach Matt Entz (previously the head coach at North Dakota State, secondary coach Doug Belk (previously the DC at Houston), Henderson and Nua. Lynn is expected to coach the safeties with Belk focusing on the cornerbacks.
Henderson coached star defensive tackle Aaron Donald with the Rams. In the 2023 season, the Rams finished the season ranked No. 8 in run defense with 41.0 sacks with four players recording at least 6 sacks (a first for the Rams since 1985).
In addition to Donald, Henderson tutored DT Kobie Turner, who is a candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Turner recorded 58 tackles, including 9.5 sacks on the season.
Henderson was nationally recognized by winning the 2021 John Teerlinck Defensive Line Coach of the Year award, as voted by his peers. The award is given out annually at the NFL Combine and is named after John Teerlinck who is widely regarded as one of the top defensive line coaches in NFL history.
Prior to coaching with the Rams, Henderson served as an assistant defensive line coach for the Chargers for two seasons (2017-2018). Henderson spent the 2016 season at the University of Texas - San Antonio as the defensive line coach. He spent three seasons at Oklahoma State from 2013-15. He spent his first two years in Stillwater working as a graduate assistant before transitioning to a defensive quality control coach in 2015.
Henderson played three years in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2006-08 after being signed as an undrafted free agent. He also spent three years (2009-11) with the Las Vegas Locomotives of the United Football League.