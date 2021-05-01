 TrojanSports - USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 14:34:29 -0500') }} football

USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars

USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele.
USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele. (Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele had to wait until the third day of the NFL draft to hear his name called, but not much longer than that.

Tufele was the first pick of Day 3, as the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted him at the start of the fourth round with the 106th overall pick.

Tufele follows offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (14th overall to the New York Jets) as the second Trojan drafted overall.

Tufele landed at the end of the first round in some way-too-early mock drafts coming off his redshirt sophomore season in 2019 -- when he was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection -- but he opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns after his sister was hospitalized after contracting the virus last year.

Tufele always stated that his opt-out decision wasn't football-related and wasn't something he could second-guess, which is understandable. From a purely football standpoint, though, the lack of a 2020 season to build upon his real breakout year likely stunted his draft stock.

At his best, though, Tufele was a force up front for the Trojans. Overall, he finished with 11 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks over 18 starts and 25 games total at USC.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtXaGVuIHlvdSBoYXZlIHNvbWVvbmUgdGhhdCBiZWxpZXZl cyBpbiB5b3UsIHRoYXQmIzM5O3Mgd29ydGggZXZlcnl0aGluZy4gWW91IGdv dCBhIGQtbGluZSBjb2FjaCB0aGF0IGJlbGlldmVzIGluIHlvdS4mcXVvdDs8 YnI+PGJyPldhdGNoIHRoZSBjYWxsIHdoZW4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFVyYmFuTWV5ZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QENvYWNoVXJiYW5NZXllcjwvYT4gZHJhZnRlZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3R1ZmVsZTEyMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AdHVmZWxlMTIzPC9hPi4g8J+TsSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v R2N4TGh4Nk1ucSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0djeExoeDZNbnE8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgI0RVVVVWQUwgKEBKYWd1YXJzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0phZ3VhcnMvc3RhdHVzLzEzODg1NjY0MDc1NTA1Mzc3 MzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZSBhbG1vc3QgcGxheWVkIGZvciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoVXJiYW5NZXllcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQ29hY2hVcmJhbk1leWVyPC9hPiBpbiBjb2xsZWdlLjxicj48YnI+Tm93 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdHVmZWxlMTIzP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB0dWZlbGUxMjM8L2E+IHdpbGwgcGxheSBmb3Ig aGltIGluIHRoZSBORkwuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9C b3NlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCT1NFPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9EVVVVVkFMP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jRFVVVVZBTDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3ZNNktwUFRWOUwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS92 TTZLcFBUVjlMPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7ICNEVVVVVkFMIChASmFndWFycykg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYWd1YXJzL3N0YXR1cy8x Mzg4NTM2MDg2Mzk4Mzk0MzcwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAx LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
