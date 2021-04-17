TrojanSports - USC DT Brandon Pili undergoes surgery for torn Achilles tendon

It was clear last Saturday when redshirt senior defensive tackle Brandon Pili had to be helped off the practice field with a lower body injury that the prognosis was likely serious, and USC coach Clay Helton revealed Saturday that Pili has undergone surgery for a torn Achilles tendon.

That would seem to surely knock him out for the upcoming season, though Helton didn't discuss a specific timeframe for Pili's return.

Pili was projected to be the starting nose tackle, filling the void left by Marlon Tuipulotu.

"Brandon had a successful surgery on his Achilles. He tore his Achilles. [The surgery] was extremely successful. He's in good spirits right now and just healing up," Helton said. "Obviously, that's an extended rehab that will have to take place. But he is in a good place right now. We're just going to support him, help him get through this and we look forward to the day he can be back on the field with us."

Pili has played in 38 games over his USC career, totaling 49 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Defensive line coach Vic So'oto made it clear that vacant NT spot was Pili's job to lose, so this is especially unfortunate for the fifth-year senior who had waited for an opportunity like this for a full-time role.

In his stead, the Trojans will continue to evaluate redshirt freshman Jamar Sekona, freshman Jay Toia, redshirt freshman Kobe Pepe (presently injured) and Alabama transfer Ishmael Sopsher (out for spring following leg surgery).

Sekona and Toia have been the main guys in the middle since Pili went down and have looked good on what has been a strong defensive line performance overall this spring.

"I've been really proud. You know Tuli [Tuipulotu], you know Drake [Jackson], but some of the newcomers and some of the guys who haven't been with us for a little bit, I thought have played really good football the last couple weeks and it showed up again today," Helton said Saturday. "I'll start out at the interior nose position, where I've been extremely pleased with the opportunity Jay Toia and Jamar Sekona have gotten and what they've been doing. They've had a sense of urgency to be great from Day 1 of winter workouts. They weren't in the best of shape, especially Jay -- they worked their butts off for eight weeks and they have carried over into this spring camp really making the most of their opportunity."