It's no secret that USC struggled to reel in the top local talent in this 2020 recruiting cycle, but one of the prospects the Trojans did land is among the most intriguing playmakers nationally.

And his stock has continued to rise through the postseason all-star game circuit.

Four-star wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr., from Corona Centennial High School, jumped 16 spots in the final Rivals 2020 rankings all the way up to No. 46 overall.

**See the final 2020 Rivals250 here**

Overall, the Trojans have signed two 4-star prospects and two of the top-25 in-state prospects in Bryant and offensive lineman Jonah Monheim (Moorpark HS).

After the latest adjustments, USC is No. 66 in the Rivals national recruiting rankings with 12 signees. The Trojans are hoping to add a few more to the class on National Signing Day in a couple weeks.