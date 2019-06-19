USC had its second Elite Camp of the month Wednesday, and just as with the first one last week, it produced a slew of new offers for camp participants.

The Trojans parlayed seven offers last week into three commitments -- 2021 TE/WR Velltray Jefferson, 2020 DT/OL Kyle Juergens and 2020 OT Joey Wright -- and it remains to be seen if any the participants this week will also be ready to make a decision.

Beyond just the new targets, the USC coaches also got another close look at a number of prospects who already held offers.

Meanwhile, a couple key official visitors -- 4-star 2020 RB Bijan Robinson (Salpointe Catholic HS/Tucson, Ariz.) and 4-star 2020 OT Chad Lindberg (Clear Creak HS/League City, Texas) were also spotted on the practice field.

Robinson, who is a top priority for the Trojans, took a ride with head coach Clay Helton on his golf cart after the camp for another one-on-one conversation.

And as usual, a number of current USC players also made an appearance.

Check out our photo gallery from the morning and our breakdown of the newest offers: