TrojanSports - USC extends 2021 WR offer to Stanford commit Joshua Moore

USC extended an offer Wednesday night to Joshua Moore, a 3-star ATH out of Atlanta, Ga., who is currently committed to Pac-12 foe Stanford.

That didn't deter the Trojans, who are recruiting Moore as a wide receiver while looking to fill out their class at that position.

The USC offer definitely has the Marist School prospect intrigued.

“I’m excited, of course. USC is a phenomenal program both academically and athletically,” Moore told TrojanSports.com soon after posting the offer on Twitter.