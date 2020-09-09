TrojanSports - USC extends 2021 WR offer to Stanford commit Joshua Moore

USC extends 2021 WR offer to Stanford commit Joshua Moore
USC extended an offer Wednesday night to Joshua Moore, a 3-star ATH out of Atlanta, Ga., who is currently committed to Pac-12 foe Stanford.
That didn't deter the Trojans, who are recruiting Moore as a wide receiver while looking to fill out their class at that position.
The USC offer definitely has the Marist School prospect intrigued.
“I’m excited, of course. USC is a phenomenal program both academically and athletically,” Moore told TrojanSports.com soon after posting the offer on Twitter.
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Southern California!⚔️🔴🟡 #FightOn #USCTrojans @USCCoachHelton @CoachHarrellUSC @kearycolbert @DaGman7 @gridironjrj @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong247 @HamiltonESPN @Mansell247 pic.twitter.com/u4ZNtNbkxk— josh (@josh_moore138) September 10, 2020
