 TrojanSports - USC extends 2021 WR offer to Stanford commit Joshua Moore
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-09 23:37:39 -0500') }} football Edit

USC extends 2021 WR offer to Stanford commit Joshua Moore

Alec Simpson • TrojanSports
Staff Writer

**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Get a FREE TRIAL through Oct. 1 by signing up today using promo code USCFree2020. New subscribers can use this link here, while previous returning subscribers can start here and log-in first.**

USC extended an offer Wednesday night to Joshua Moore, a 3-star ATH out of Atlanta, Ga., who is currently committed to Pac-12 foe Stanford.

That didn't deter the Trojans, who are recruiting Moore as a wide receiver while looking to fill out their class at that position.

The USC offer definitely has the Marist School prospect intrigued.

“I’m excited, of course. USC is a phenomenal program both academically and athletically,” Moore told TrojanSports.com soon after posting the offer on Twitter.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}