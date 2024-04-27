Contract extensions can be the toughest challenges athletic directors face, but in this case, the decision couldn't have been any easier.

USC announced Friday that it has extended the contract of women's basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb through the 2029-30 season. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Gottlieb led USC to the Elight Eight this season for the first time in 30 years while also winning the program's second-ever Pac-12 Tournament title and earning its first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament since 1986, all in her third year at the helm.

The Trojans went 29-6, marking the program's most wins since 1985-86, and ranked No. 3 in the nation entering the 2024 NCAA Tournament the Trojans achieved their highest national ranking since standing at No. 3 in the final AP poll of 1986. USC had been picked to finish sixth in the Pac-12 but ended up second instead and then went on to beat Arizona, UCLA and Stanford to claim the 2024 Pac-12 championship.

"We couldn't be more excited to extend Lindsay and keep her as a part of the Trojan Family for years to come," athletic director Jen Cohen said. "She has built a program we are extremely proud of and one that has had an incredible impact on our university and entire community. Lindsay has led us back to national prominence at a time when the sport is as popular as it's ever been. The future of USC Women's Basketball is extremely bright and we can't wait to support her and see where we go under her leadership."

Said Gottlieb: "I'm grateful to President Carol Folt and Jen Cohen, two inspiring leaders whose belief in me means everything. I'm honored to be the head coach at USC, representing both the incredible alumni of our program, and the young women I have the privilege to coach each and every day. We set out to restore USC to the highest echelon of women's basketball, and the magic we experienced this season was a byproduct of the vision, belief and efforts of so many — our administration, fans, players past and present, and our entire coaching staff. But this is just the beginning. We have much more to accomplish. I'm thrilled to be here for a long time. Fight On!"

Gottlieb has a 297-159 overall record in 14 seasons as a collegiate head coach. With USC, Gottlieb has tallied a 62-31 record in three seasons of work.