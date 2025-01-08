USC fills need for experienced C with Syracuse transfer J'Onre Reed

Somewhere near the top of the list of USC's priority transfer needs has been an experienced center, with only walk-on Kilian O'Connor having any experience at the position (and only with one start) on the current roster.
Enter J'Onre Reed, who visited USC this week after starting the last two seasons at center for Syracuse, playing 1,530 offensive snaps while allowing 23 pressures and 4 sacks combined over those two years.
The 6-foot-3, 316-pound lineman announced soon after his Trojans visit that he was shutting down his recruitment and on Wednesday he announced his transfer to USC.
Reed has one year of eligibility remaining but could gain an additional year pending the resolution of the court challenge to the NCAA regarding time spent in junior college, as Reed played the 2022 season at Hutchinson CC in Kansas.
He had also taken an official visit to UCLA.
Either way, the Trojans have answered a major question for 2025. While O'Connor was solid in the team's Las Vegas Bowl win over Texas A&M while making his first career start, it remained to be seen whether he was viewed as a potential long-term option or a capable fill-in when needed. There was also the issue of having zero established depth at the position behind him.
Now, USC has a multi-year power conference starter to plug in and replace outgoing fifth-year senior Jonah Monheim.
Reed is the second offensive line transfer USC has added now, following Purdue transfer DJ Wingfield, who has played both guard and tackle in his career.
The Trojans are replacing three starters on the line overall with Monheim off to the NFL and left guard Emmanuel Pregnon and right tackle Mason Murphy in the transfer portal.
Left tackle Elijah Paige and right guard Alani Noa return as redshirt sophomore starters for 2025.
The offensive line rebuild has been the first major challenge for new offensive line coach Zach Hanson, who was moved over from coaching the tight ends when former OL coach Josh Henson left last month to become Purdue's offensive coordinator.
Reed is the Trojans' ninth transfer addition (not counting JUCO RB signee Waymond Jordan), following CB DJ Harvey (SJSU), RB Eli Sanders (New Mexico), DT Keeshawn Silver (Kentucky), DT Jamaal Jarrett (Georgia), K Caden Chittenden (UNLV), CB Kevin Longstreet (Texas A&M), Wingfield (Purdue) and QB Sam Huard (Utah).