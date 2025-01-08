USC fills need for experienced C with Syracuse transfer J'Onre Reed

Somewhere near the top of the list of USC's priority transfer needs has been an experienced center, with only walk-on Kilian O'Connor having any experience at the position (and only with one start) on the current roster.

Enter J'Onre Reed, who visited USC this week after starting the last two seasons at center for Syracuse, playing 1,530 offensive snaps while allowing 23 pressures and 4 sacks combined over those two years.

The 6-foot-3, 316-pound lineman announced soon after his Trojans visit that he was shutting down his recruitment and on Wednesday he announced his transfer to USC.

Reed has one year of eligibility remaining but could gain an additional year pending the resolution of the court challenge to the NCAA regarding time spent in junior college, as Reed played the 2022 season at Hutchinson CC in Kansas.

He had also taken an official visit to UCLA.