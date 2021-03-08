TrojanSports - USC fills out support staff by hiring former Vanderbilt DL coach as analyst

USC fills out support staff by hiring former Vanderbilt DL coach as analyst
As reported on the Trojan Talk premium message board on Friday, USC has filled out its football support staff with the addition of C.J. Ah You as a quality control analyst who will assist defensive line coach Vic So'oto.
USC officially announced the hire Monday.
Ah You, who is a Southern California native, played at BYU and later Oklahoma, where he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors as a senior in 2006. He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2007 draft and went on to play in 33 games for the then-St. Louis Rams.
Ah You then returned to Oklahoma as a quality control analyst from 2014-15 before becoming the defensive line coach at Vanderbilt from 2016-18. He was then on staff with the New York Guardians of the XFL for that league's short resumption.
Welcome to LA, @CoachAhYou!!#BLVDBound🌴 pic.twitter.com/dEkCdYDqX1— USC Football (@USC_FB) March 8, 2021
Ah You fills the vacancy created when analyst Shawn Howe left to become the defensive line coach at Montana State.
The Trojans have had four quality control analysts move on to other jobs this offseason, with Chris Claiborne leaving to become the linebackers coach at Arizona State, Hayes Pullard leaving to become an unspecified defensive assistant with the New York Jets, Seth Doege was promoted on staff to be USC's tight ends coach, and Howe to Montana State.
They filled those spots by hiring Bryan Carrington -- formerly Texas' director of recruiting -- to work as a QC analyst assisting with the running backs, former Texas/Texas Tech DB John Bonney as a QC analyst, former USC offensive lineman Toa Lobendahn as a graduate assistant and now Ah You.
Here's how the support staff looks in full:
Offensive quality control analysts:
-Bryan Carrington
-Steve Murillo
-Dane Stevens
-Viane Talamaivao
-Lenny Vandermade
Offensive graduate assistants:
-Stanton Keane
-Toa Lobendahn
Defensive quality control analysts:
-Michael Hutchings
-Brett Arce
-John Bonney
-C.J. Ah You
Defensive/special teams graduate assistants:
-Jake Dusenbury
-Aaron Williams