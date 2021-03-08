TrojanSports - USC fills out support staff by hiring former Vanderbilt DL coach as analyst

As reported on the Trojan Talk premium message board on Friday, USC has filled out its football support staff with the addition of C.J. Ah You as a quality control analyst who will assist defensive line coach Vic So'oto.

USC officially announced the hire Monday.

Ah You, who is a Southern California native, played at BYU and later Oklahoma, where he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors as a senior in 2006. He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2007 draft and went on to play in 33 games for the then-St. Louis Rams.

Ah You then returned to Oklahoma as a quality control analyst from 2014-15 before becoming the defensive line coach at Vanderbilt from 2016-18. He was then on staff with the New York Guardians of the XFL for that league's short resumption.